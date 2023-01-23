Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Short Interest Update

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 32,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.29. 1,361,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,364,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $666.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

