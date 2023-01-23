Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.80 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $112.97 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00076880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00057022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025372 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,458,721 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,260,563 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.