Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.51. 324,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 827,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Allakos Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.25. Analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Allakos Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $96,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Further Reading

