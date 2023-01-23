AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s current price.

AlloVir Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ALVR traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $5.13. 151,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,905. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $477.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.87. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlloVir

In other AlloVir news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $47,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AlloVir news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $47,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $32,824.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,149.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,270 shares of company stock valued at $209,010. 54.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 753,100 shares during the last quarter.

About AlloVir

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.