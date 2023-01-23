AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s current price.

AlloVir Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ALVR traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $5.13. 151,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,905. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $477.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.87. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlloVir

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

In other AlloVir news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $47,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $751,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $32,824.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,602,149.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,270 shares of company stock valued at $209,010. 54.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 753,100 shares during the last quarter.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

