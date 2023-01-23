Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.21 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $142.50 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.23 or 0.01346264 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006660 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015539 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000452 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00030120 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.97 or 0.01698894 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

