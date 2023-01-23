Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Update

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMC stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. 10,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,656. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

