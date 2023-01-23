Alyson Tracey Fadil Purchases 5,586 Shares of Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Stock

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Rating) insider Alyson Tracey Fadil acquired 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,971.54 ($6,155.18).

Shares of LON:MRK remained flat at GBX 90 ($1.11) during trading on Monday. 6,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,219. Marks Electrical Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115 ($1.42). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £94.45 million and a P/E ratio of 3,000.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Marks Electrical Group’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

