Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Up 14.5% in December

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,570,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 25,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABEV. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. 17,378,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,614,279. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

