Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $17.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Stock Performance

Amplitude stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.17. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,129 shares of company stock worth $314,889. 45.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Amplitude by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.