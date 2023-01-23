Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/20/2023 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $36.00.
- 1/9/2023 – PENN Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.
- 1/6/2023 – PENN Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.
- 1/4/2023 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $35.00.
- 12/14/2022 – PENN Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.
- 11/28/2022 – PENN Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.
PENN Entertainment Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 195,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
Featured Stories
