Analysts Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) PT at $63.88

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 47,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34,537 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 96,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

