Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 439,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 20,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Morgan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $29,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $163,138.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon Filson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angel Oak Mortgage Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 48.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.86. 76,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,069. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 160.34%. On average, analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.28%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.83%.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.