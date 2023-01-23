Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMRGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 439,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 20,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Morgan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $29,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $163,138.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon Filson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 48.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angel Oak Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOMR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.86. 76,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,069. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 160.34%. On average, analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.28%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.83%.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

