Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Down 11.4% in December

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Antelope Enterprise Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of AEHL stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Antelope Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.
About Antelope Enterprise
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antelope Enterprise (AEHL)
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.