Anyswap (ANY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.81 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Anyswap has a market cap of $82.81 million and approximately $9,752.38 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $9.65 or 0.00041792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.19586395 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $31,265.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

