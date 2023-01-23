AON (NYSE:AON) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $310.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $311.70.

AON Stock Up 2.0 %

AON opened at $325.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.25.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AON will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Institutional Trading of AON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 16.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

