APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $63.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut shares of APA from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.81.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. APA has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

