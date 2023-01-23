Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $11.62 million and $348,637.06 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

