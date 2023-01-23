Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,464,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,010 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $65,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 958,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,105,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

