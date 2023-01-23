Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 56,291 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.3% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $72,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.06. 155,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,814. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

