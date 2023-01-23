Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 441,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,500 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $65,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,263,000 after buying an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,788,000 after buying an additional 212,606 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after buying an additional 51,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after buying an additional 389,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.39. 275,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

