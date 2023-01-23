Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,358 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.3% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Waste Management worth $73,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.30. The stock had a trading volume of 287,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,293. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.36. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Waste Management Company Profile



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

