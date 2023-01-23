Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 65,382 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 545,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 65,382 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $52,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,359,000 after purchasing an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,651,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $523,630,000 after purchasing an additional 431,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $504,094,000 after purchasing an additional 554,484 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,577. The company has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.05. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

