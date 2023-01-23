Ardor Market Cap Achieves $89.66 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $89.66 million and $6.01 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00080648 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00057745 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011213 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001103 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00025555 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004578 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000209 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.