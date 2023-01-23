Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Up 14.3% in December

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.6 %

Ares Management stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.91. 462,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average of $71.58. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $86.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $8,714,954.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,720,045.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,030,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,700 and sold 1,238,661 shares valued at $97,818,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 13,281.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,877 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $34,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 808.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 484,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,051,000 after purchasing an additional 387,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

