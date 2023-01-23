Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $211.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.21.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $193.90 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $201.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.45 and a 200-day moving average of $183.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after purchasing an additional 266,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after buying an additional 300,053 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $22,862,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,911,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

