Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Trading Up 4.6%

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:AKG) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. 218,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 219,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

Asanko Gold Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$353.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.15.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

