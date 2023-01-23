Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Short Interest Update

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $203.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.04. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

ABG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.