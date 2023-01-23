ASD Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $43.69 million and $1.88 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030050 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 104.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017981 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00223014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002832 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06841754 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,874,919.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

