ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 894,100 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 807,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 150,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,085. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ASGN to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.