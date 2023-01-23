Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Up 15.5% in December

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.50. 18,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,408. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.42.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASMB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 134.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

