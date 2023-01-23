Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $58,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $326.82 on Monday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $347.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $160.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.59.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

