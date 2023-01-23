Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,096 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $50,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

Shares of NKE opened at $126.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average is $106.51. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

