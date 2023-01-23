Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Short Interest Update

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $571,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $14,517,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.52. The company had a trading volume of 581,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.