Audius Tops One Day Trading Volume of $58.26 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $198.90 million and approximately $58.26 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Audius has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

