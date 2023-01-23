Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,881 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 0.3% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $123,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.42. 114,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,885. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.