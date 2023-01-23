BakeryToken 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.48 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BakeryToken has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One BakeryToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BakeryToken

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

