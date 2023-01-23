Band Protocol (BAND) Achieves Market Cap of $102.99 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $102.99 million and approximately $16.69 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00008490 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00415028 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,674.59 or 0.29131932 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00591709 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 129,302,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,800,606 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.