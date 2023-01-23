Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 367 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $48,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.
In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
