Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.21% of Carrier Global worth $63,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.48. 77,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

