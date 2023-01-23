Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,772 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $57,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $134.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,103. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

