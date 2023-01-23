Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $149.66 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,259 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $149,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $109.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average is $97.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

