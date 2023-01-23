Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 337,796 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.26% of Cadence Design Systems worth $117,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,306 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,890,000 after acquiring an additional 344,471 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after acquiring an additional 919,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $178.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.29. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,250 shares of company stock valued at $22,235,385. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.