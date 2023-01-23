Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 64,877 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,877 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.72% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $50,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $86.36. The stock had a trading volume of 371,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,330,381. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.92. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $99.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

