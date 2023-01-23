Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 7,897 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $70,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 67.2% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 4,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,012,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,646,000 after buying an additional 342,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,437 shares of company stock worth $51,766,622 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

