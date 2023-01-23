Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 8,044 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.0% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $129,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1,206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,860,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,228,000 after buying an additional 2,641,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,331,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,721,000 after buying an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30. The company has a market cap of $259.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

