Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,625,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,447 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $290,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,455,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,086,059. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

