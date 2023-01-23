Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.83) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.50) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 129.20 ($1.58).

Shares of CEY stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 114.10 ($1.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,542,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,100. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,267.78. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 74.18 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 127.60 ($1.56). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 111.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

