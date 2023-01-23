Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

BOH traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $77.34. 171,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

