Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 0.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,492,000 after buying an additional 292,575 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,525,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,147,000 after acquiring an additional 185,302 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $82.01. 1,273,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

