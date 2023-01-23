Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.95.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

